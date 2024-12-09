Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,699 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.63% of Ultra Clean worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 454.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 274,628 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207,633 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 366,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,351. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $976,269.03. The trade was a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

