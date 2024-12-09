Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH opened at $696.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.98 and a fifty-two week high of $712.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $663.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

