John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 531,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBT opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $127.31.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

