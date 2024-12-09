JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $472.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $14,665,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

