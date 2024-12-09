Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,618.87. This trade represents a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $408.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

