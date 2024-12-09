Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 118,958 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $10,212,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 192,025 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after buying an additional 357,234 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,891,000 after buying an additional 977,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,219,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LVS opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,732 shares of company stock worth $10,861,707. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.