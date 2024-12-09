Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,244 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,226 shares of company stock worth $314,838. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

