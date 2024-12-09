Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAUR stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.82. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

