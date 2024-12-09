Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) VP Sells $2,020,301.05 in Stock

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $449.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 16.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 185,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

