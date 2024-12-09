Lisa T. Su Sells 76,496 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

