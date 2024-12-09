Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $378.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $261.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.17.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.79 and a 200 day moving average of $287.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

