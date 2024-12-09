Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.17.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 15.9 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.