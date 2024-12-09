Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $414.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.17.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.79 and a 200-day moving average of $287.98. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $2,984,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

