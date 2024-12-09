Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,211 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 7.0% during the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.40 on Monday. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

