Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Matson were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,716,000 after acquiring an additional 958,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after buying an additional 122,017 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in Matson by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 14,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $934,686.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at $30,043,710.36. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $877,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,086.72. This trade represents a 14.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,513,455 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

