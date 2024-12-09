MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,380 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,742.15. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.