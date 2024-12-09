MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $362.23 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $477.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total value of $1,118,193.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,833. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $11,066,157. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

