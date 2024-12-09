MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.77 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

