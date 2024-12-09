MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,518 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ecovyst by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECVT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $939.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.