MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $113.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

