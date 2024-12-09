MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $78,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 127.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CXE opened at $3.85 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

