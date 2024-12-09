Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 48,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $158.94 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.68.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

