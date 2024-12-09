Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NYSE PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

