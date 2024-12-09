Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $78.72 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

