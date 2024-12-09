NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.57%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

