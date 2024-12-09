Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells $1,010,785.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 8,945 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,010,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,903. This represents a 21.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,446 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $389,398.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,459,613.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $280,263.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NIC stock opened at $111.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

