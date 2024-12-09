Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after acquiring an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 391,531 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 219,387 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. This represents a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,467. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,006 shares of company stock worth $8,653,352 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

