OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 316.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $42.30 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.05%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

