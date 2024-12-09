Omega Therapeutics Elects Ravi Mehrotra, Ph.D. as Director, Sees Resignations from Board Members

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) recently announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the appointment of Ravi Mehrotra, Ph.D. as a Class II director, effective immediately from December 3, 2024. This decision comes as John Mendlein, Ph.D., submitted his resignation as a member of the Board and the Research & Development and Science Committee on the same date.

Furthermore, Richard A. Young, Ph.D., also tendered his resignation from multiple positions within the Company. Effective as of December 6, 2024, Dr. Young stepped down as a member of the Board, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and the Research & Development and Science Committee.

Dr. Mehrotra’s appointment to the Board entails participation in Omega Therapeutics’ Non-Employee Director Compensation Program. This includes an annual retainer of $35,000 for his service on the Board and an initial award consisting of an option to purchase 50,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, priced at $0.949 per share. The option will vest in 36 monthly installments over three years, subject to Dr. Mehrotra’s continued tenure.

Additionally, Dr. Mehrotra entered into Omega Therapeutics’ standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers. The Company clarified that there were no pre-existing arrangements or family relations influencing Dr. Mehrotra’s appointment to the Board, and he holds no significant interest in transactions necessitating disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Kaan Certel, Ph.D., the President and Chief Executive Officer, signed off on the report on behalf of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. dated December 6, 2024. This follows the recent changes within the Board, reflecting the Company’s ongoing commitment to corporate governance and strategic leadership.

