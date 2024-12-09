OpGen, Inc. Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Company Secretary**

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) made significant changes at the executive level, according to a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On December 4, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed Mohd Azham Azudin as the Chief Operating Officer and Gillian Tan Rou Yee as the Company Secretary.

Get alerts:

Mr. Azudin brings over 25 years of investment experience, particularly in private equity, venture capital deals, and corporate advisory. Prior to this role, he served as the Vice President of Group Investments and Corporate Advisory at AEI Capital Ltd. Moreover, he held key positions at ATA Global Inc. US, Articulate Fusion Sdn. Bhd., Malaysian Development Bank, and Quest MasteryAsia Group. The appointment of Mr. Azudin was accompanied by a Consulting Agreement outlining his role as the Chief Operating Officer with a base salary of $50,000 per year.

On the other hand, Ms. Tan, a legal professional with a notable educational background from University of the West of England, City Law School, and Lincoln’s Inn, was appointed as the Company Secretary. She previously worked at Messrs. J.M. Chong, Vincent Chee & Co. and currently serves as the In-House Lead Counsel at AEI Capital Group. Similarly, Ms. Tan’s appointment came with a Consulting Agreement setting her base salary at $25,000 per year.

The full agreements for both appointments can be accessed in the Form 8-K filing via Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2. These recent changes are poised to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to OpGen as it continues its operations in the industry.

The report was signed by John Tan Honjian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OpGen, on December 6, 2024, as per the regulatory requirements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read OpGen’s 8K filing here.

OpGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading