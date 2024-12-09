Philux Global Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Signs Asset Management Agreement with Ultra-High-Net-Worth Investor Group

Philux Global Group, formerly known as PHI Group, Inc., announced on December 2, 2024, the signing of an Asset Management Agreement with an ultra-high-net-worth investor group by its subsidiary, Philux Global Advisors, Inc. The Agreement involves the management of a total principal amount of Ninety Million United States Dollars for a period of five years, with provisions for automatic renewal.

The Investment Manager, Philux Global Advisors, Inc., will be responsible for selecting, advising, and managing various transactions on behalf of the Investor Party. As per the terms of the Agreement, the Investment Manager is set to receive a 2% annual management fee of the principal amount along with a share of 30% profits from the Investment Fund. This Agreement supersedes any previous agreements, whether oral or written, with the Investor Party mentioned in the document.

Philux Global Group stated its intention to allocate a significant portion of the Investment Fund towards the initial budget for developing and establishing the Asia Diamond Exchange and the International Financial Center in Vietnam. Additionally, funds will be directed towards the commercialization of the geomagnetic energy program under Philux Global Energy, Inc. The Company anticipates a partial closing before Christmas 2024 and the balance by January 17, 2025.

Due to the sensitive nature of the agreement, a hard copy of the Asset Management Agreement will be submitted directly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This agreement marks a strategic move for Philux Global Group as it seeks to advance its presence in key sectors and maximize investment opportunities.

