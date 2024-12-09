Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 193,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $333.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $155.75 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

