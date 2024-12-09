Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

NYSE VALE opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

