Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,200 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

