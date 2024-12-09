Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $6,555,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $5,101,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.84, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.