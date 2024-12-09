Q4 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Decreased by William Blair

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, December 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.78. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2027 earnings at $26.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

