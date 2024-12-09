Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

