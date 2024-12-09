Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Brett T. Agee Sells 54,608 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 54,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $931,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,059,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,135,052.94. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett T. Agee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35.

RNGR opened at $15.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.51. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.20.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

