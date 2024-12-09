Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 138.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

