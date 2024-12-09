Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 30,437 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.