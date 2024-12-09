Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMBC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 773.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embecta in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 21.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.97 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley raised Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

