Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

