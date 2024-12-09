Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.15 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BOX Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BOX opened at $32.50 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.