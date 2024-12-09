Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 211.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 950.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 85,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $67.77 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

