Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after buying an additional 17,720,100 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Vale by 60.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vale by 395.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,094 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.36 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

