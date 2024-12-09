Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,630.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $176,045. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

