Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $64.63 on Friday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,912 shares of company stock worth $22,673,114 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,359,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

