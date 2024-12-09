SmartFinancial Director John M. Presley Resigns from Board

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) experienced a notable change within its leadership as director John M. Presley submitted his resignation from the company’s board of directors. The announcement was made public on December 4, 2024, with Mr. Presley’s departure set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

John M. Presley, who joined the Board in 2021 and served as a member of the corporate governance committee, expressed his intention to step down from his role. It is highlighted that Mr. Presley’s decision to resign was not influenced by any disputes with SmartFinancial. The company extended its gratitude to Mr. Presley for his valuable contributions and guidance during his tenure on the Board.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, SmartFinancial, Inc. ensured the proper filing of this significant event, confirming the resignation of Director John M. Presley. The document was signed on behalf of the company by William Y. Carroll, Jr., who holds the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. The resignation marks a transition within SmartFinancial’s boardroom dynamics, prompting the company to undertake imminent adjustments to ensure continued effective leadership.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SmartFinancial’s 8K filing here.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

