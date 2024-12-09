Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

