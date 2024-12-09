SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $192.79 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.58 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Get Our Latest Report on SPSC

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.